Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of Texas

Governor Abbott speaks in El Paso Texas Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in the Democrat-heavy City of El Paso. This was part of his “Get Out the Vote” tour as he made previous stops in Fort Worth, Amarillo, and Houston. His Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is on a similar tour in Texas as he raises support from voters.

Governor Abbott estimated there were about 500 people at the Riviera Cocina and Cantina on Doniphan Drive. The crowd was so large, he spoke to them outside in the parking lot area.

Abbott is running for his third re-election as Texas Governor. He first took office in 2015.

He added:

"We will win and keep Texas red up and down the ballot."

Then the governor asked cheering supporters to send out 100 cell phone texts saying,

"Go vote early for Gov. Abbott."

"A week from now, almost to the hour, I will be declaring victory."

"And when I declare victory I'm going to say it was because 50,000 votes were turned out in El Paso that begun to be turned out this night, tonight."

Governor Abbott predicts he and other Texas Republicans would win elections with final votes are cast on November 8 on election day.

Abbott said outside the rally:

Screenshot from Twitter

Beto O’Rourke is from El Paso and Governor Abbott asked supporters for their support.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abbott stopped by at a new call center in East El Paso with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Richard Samaniego.

Early voting ends this Friday and election day is next Tuesday.

Abbott’s spokeswoman Renae Eze said the governor has visited El Paso four times this year - two of the trips were campaign-related.

Governor Abbott spoke for 20 minutes and emphasized the strong Texas economy and criticized his challenger Beto O’Rourke who he said was part of the radical left.

Abbott said Beto O'Rourke would raise taxes while he was the representative for El Paso and that he would destroy the Texas economy.

The governor also criticized President Joe Biden and the Democrats open border policies. Abbott added he build a Texas border wall to prevent migrants from crossing the border which has become a hot topic this year. This caused President Joe Biden to issue a new order that prevents Venezuelan migrants from crossing the border and an agreement that was worked out with the Mexican government.

During the rally, Governor Abbott added:

"What Beto's openly talked about is increasing your taxes and spending more of your money; he would decimate the Texas economy, kill jobs, and stoke inflation to increase even more.”

Since Texas has a surplus, Governor Abbott said he would use a portion of the state's $27 billion budget surplus to give Texans "the largest property tax cut in the history of the state."

East Side El Paso resident Virginia Gonzales was at the rally with her husband, Anthony Gonzales. After the event, they took a photo with the governor and Virginia Gonzales said:

"We're tired of the open border situation; we're tired of all the radical policies of the Democrats.”

Anthony Gonzales said:

"Beto stands for the socialist agenda we're totally against."

El Paso resident James Peinado attended the rally and said he wanted to: "show support for keeping Texas red and preserving economic freedom and civil rights."

According to recent polls in Houston and Dallas , Governor Abbott has a clear lead in the race with him and Beto O’Rourke. Some polls were double-digit lead, and a few were just a few points ahead for Abbott.

You can see Governor Abbott speak here:

