Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frpHJ_0iueqAbJ00
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.

Early voting started last week on Monday, October 24 and ends on Friday, November 4. Election day is on Tuesday, November 8.

In a campaign news release, O’Rourke stated:

“We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures and vote for change after eight years of this governor putting his extreme agenda over the people of Texas."

Then Governor Abbott’s campaign chairman Garner Pate added the Governor has the funds for this campaign and added:

“Citizens in every corner of Texas have donated to Governor Abbott's campaign, and with early voting well under way, we're glad to see they are coming out to vote for Governor Abbott.”

And the main concern of those surveyed mentioned inflation was number one on their concerns from one of three surveyed. Following inflation was border security and immigration.

Next on the top concerns was abortion. O’Rourke has made this one of his biggest topics especially after the Supreme Court made their decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. This decision caused many abortion clinics to leave or plan to leave the state of Texas for more abortion-friendly states.

The ruling on abortion also made an out of state governor advertise in Texas.

With days away from announcing the next governor of Texas, there are still many concerns on voters minds.

Have you decided who you will vote for?

