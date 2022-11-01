Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas Border

People from Venezuela have been leaving their country and traveling over 3,100 miles from their country to El Paso, Texas. Many were seeking asylum as their country has deteriorated over economic conditions from its oil supply has fluctuated over the years.

According to a survey in September 2021, many people are living in poverty. A survey conducted last year showed that 77% of the population was living in extreme poverty with a severe shortage of food, water, medical supplies, and gasoline.

Since then, people from this country have left their country and sought asylum in the United States with many crossing the Texas-Mexican border.

Since President Joe Biden changed policies last month under Title 42 , Venezuelans are not permitted to enter Texas without the proper paperwork.

According to El Paso Times, the United States agreed to provide 65,000 work visas for Mexican, Central American, and Haitian migrants. Additionally, the United States would provide air travel for 24,000 Venezuelans into the country.

Then yesterday, U.S. Border Patrol fired on Venezuelans who were attempting to enter Texas along the El Paso border by the Rio Grande River International Boundry. As the Venezuelans were attempting to cross into the area, Border Patrol fired pepper ball projectiles at the oncoming migrants.

A Customs Border Patrol statement read:

“One of the protesters assaulted an agent with a flag pole. A second subject threw a rock causing injury to an agent at which time agents responded by initiating crowd control measures [using] the authorized less-lethal force pepper ball launching system.”

“The crowd then dispersed and returned to Mexico. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional responsibility will review the incident.”

Many Venezuelans were traveling without the proper documents.

Here is a video of the event with migrants carrying a large U.S. flag:

Organizations are criticizing attacks on the Venezuelans

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a statement condemning the use of pepper ball projectiles on migrants. They called this “highly alarming.”

ACLU tweeted:

“This is the latest in a long line of abuses carried out by CBP. Our government’s failed attempts at preventing people from seeking protection in the US led to death and suffering. The Biden administration must restore a humane process for seeking asylum.”

The Texas Civil Rights Project also issued a statement stating the organization is “appalled and disgusted” by what they saw.

The Texas Civil Rights Project tweeted:

“People with the incredible courage to seek a better life deserve to be met with dignity. @CBP and @DHSgov should be advancing humanitarian solutions that meet people with dignity and respect, rather than bullets directed at their backs.”

It’s likely more migrants will attempt to cross the Texas border.

