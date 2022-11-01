Beto O’Rourke Draws a Famous Actor to Campaign For Him - Will Ferrell

Beto O'Rourke and Will Farrell Screenshot from Twitter

As Beto O’Rourke looks to close the gap in the race for Texas Governor with Greg Abbott, a familiar face was sighted campaigning for him in Texas. Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was in Texas rooting for the Democratic candidate.

Will Ferrell recently finished shooting a Christmas musical comedy for Apply TV+ with Ryan Reynolds in Boston. They were shooting a special on Scrooge in Spirited, an adaptation of A Christmas Carol. The special is expected to premiere on November 18, 2022 on Apple TV+.

But last weekend, Will Ferrell was seen canvassing door to door encouraging voters to vote for Beto O’Rourke instead of Governor Abbott.

According to a Tik Tok video, Ferrell was in Houston at the O’Rourke headquarters on Friday, October 28. The actor said he was going to campaign the next day since he felt what happens in Texas could happen to other states.

Ferrell said on Tik Tok:

"It's funny they say all politics is local, the only thing is now all local politics become national so what happens here in Texas affects California and vice-versa, so we are all kind of interconnected."

As of Monday, the video had 385,000 views and 52,000 likes.

According to a recent Texas poll and other polls , O’Rourke still trailed Governor Abbott who is seeking his third re-election in office. So, O’Rourke is hoping to get support from actors such as Ferrell and other well-known personalities.

Recently musician Harry Styles endorsed the candidate at a recent event.

Do you think voters will make their decision based on what celebrities say?