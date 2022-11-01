U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central Texas

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Greg Casar Screenshot from Twitter

U.S. Senator (I) Bernie Sanders visited Texas over the weekend on October 29 to 30. Sanders made stops to visit congressional candidates Greg Casar (TX-35) and Michelle Vallejo (TX-15) mentioned here . He wanted to reach voters and support these candidates.

Sanders’ stop in Texas is just one of many trips he plans to make during this upcoming mid-term election.

In Austin, Sanders met Casar for a 5 pm rally, and then they both traveled to San Marcos. In Austin, Sanders was at the labor celebration with the Texas AFL-CIO and the Austin Central Labor Council.

Bernie Sanders talked about inflation and said it’s:

“an unprecedented level of corporate greed.”

Sanders said:

“It is the tax that [taxes] the wealthiest one-tenth of one percent. Their families pay when the billionaire dies. If you repeal that tax, it will increase the national debt by $1.75 trillion. Elon Musk’s family — just one family, I have nothing against the family, I don’t know the family — but they do not deserve a tax break of $83 billion for one family.”

“Let me tell you this: I, as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee … I am not going to apologize to anybody for in the middle of a pandemic when people were dying by the thousands every day, when people were losing their jobs by the millions, I am not going to apologize for every man, woman, and child had a check for 1400 bucks.”

Casar said:

“No one is more popular and has proven more of a champion for working-class voters and young voters than Sen. Sanders…especially among those people who are [dissatisfied] by politics. The Democratic party is a big tent, and we need everyone to participate.”

Here is a clip of Bernie Sanders this weekend. Fast forward to the 16 minute mark where the video begins:

