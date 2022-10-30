Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For Governor

Screenshot from Twitter

In a University of Texas at Tyler poll, registered voters leaned more toward the Texas Governor over his challenger. The poll was conducted from October 17 to 24 among 1,330 registered voters.

Among 973 likely voters, the poll showed Republican Governor Greg Abbott was ahead by 50% of Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who received 44%. When the poll expanded to registered voters, Governor Abbott’s lead decreased by 3 points.

A recent poll conducted by Emerson Hill, The Hill, and NexStar Media Group showed Governor Abbott had a 10-point lead as he was ahead 52 to 42 points over O’Rourke.

Other voters leaned heavily on current people in office. Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was ahead of Democratic challenger Mike Collier 44% to 35% among likely voters. Then Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton was ahead of Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza 42% to 38%.

This University of Texas Tyler poll was in line with polls conducted over the summer as not much has changed. There is a plus or minus 3.4 percentage point margin of error among likely voters.

What else the poll showed

The poll showed that 56% of the voters thought Texas was headed in the wrong direction. Among this group, 73% of Democrats thought Texas was headed in the wrong direction and 59% of Republicans disagreed. Then among Independents, 63% thought Texas was headed in the wrong direction.

Governor Abbott found support among voters when it came to the border and economic issues. And when it came to gun control and abortion, more people support O’Rourke.

The University of Texas at Tyler assistant political science professor Mark Owens said in an email:

"A majority of the poll's respondents want to see some legal access to an abortion. The issue, however, may not be as decisive to defeat Governor Abbott since a quarter of those who want to see exceptions still support the governor."

Recent comments from Abbott and O’Rourke

Last week when Governor Abbott was in Corpus Christi for a rally, he said:

"We are going to beat Beto on November 8. But you know as well as I do, there's only one way we can do that. And that is to vote. We can talk all we want to talk, but talking is not going to achieve anything. We have to have people go vote."

Then on Friday, O’Rourke was at the University of Texas in Austin, he said:

"I will join you and do everything in my power to make sure that we come through."

