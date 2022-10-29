Dallas, TX

Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored

Tom Handy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNqlY_0irPfEoc00
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter

Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.

Beto O’Rourke was at the Potter’s House on Sunday, the megachurch church led by Pastor T.D. Jakes. The church holds 8,000 people. O’Rourke was pleased to be here but there were a lot of people who made comments about this visit.

O’Rourke has shared some controversial messages that are normally not religious beliefs referring to his support of abortion in the Democratic party.

T.D. Jakes is known to stir up some controversy over some of his ideas.

O’Rourke tweeted on his account:

“It was an honor to be welcomed into The Potter’s House by Bishop T.D. Jakes. Thank you for having me at this morning’s service in Dallas.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFoE5_0irPfEoc00
Beto O'Rourke's tweet to T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter

People share their thoughts on O’Rourke at the Potter’s House

Not everyone was pleased by Beto O'Rourke at the Potter's House last Sunday in Dallas. Here are several of the comments and tweets.

One person commented:

“Both of you need Jesus. Sadly, you didn’t meet Him in that ‘church’ yesterday.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJctb_0irPfEoc00
Screenshot from Twitter

Another person added:

“Wow, you really will pander to anyone.”

Then one person called T.D. Jakes a “false teacher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH3wJ_0irPfEoc00
Screenshot from Twitter

Additionally, another person tweeted referring to O’Rourke and church tax exemptions:

“You taking his tax-exempt status away?”

The person was referring to 2019 when O’Rourke said anti-LGBTQIA+ churches should lose their tax exemption status.

Christian musician and ex-GOP Congressional candidate Sean Feucht shared his thoughts to his 69,3000 Twitter followers as well:

“I will never understand these churches giving a political platform to woke politicians who love abortion and hate religious liberty.”

He told church leaders:

“People like T.D. Jakes say that they’re not politically engaged, politically condoning, or endorsing specific candidates but yet he has a repeated history of inviting, welcoming, and promoting very left-leaning politicians.
“The issue with Beto is that he supports abortion up until the moment of birth. In addition, he wants to revoke 501(c)(3) statuses for churches and organizations that agree with biblical marriage—anyone who stands for biblical marriage between a man and a woman, O’Rourke wants to take away the organization’s 501(c)(3) status.”

After this visit, it makes you wonder if T. D. Jakes plans to vote for O’Rourke in the elections on November 8 or even during early elections in Texas.

Here is a short video about the recent visit since major news channels didn't mention O'Rourke's visit with T. D. Jakes. You can click here.

What do you think about Beto O’Rourke’s visit to the Potter’s house?

