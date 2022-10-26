Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants

Tom Handy

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter

Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.

Most of the migrants are from Venezuela. They arrived initially from Texas Governor Greg Abbott who initially bussed them to Washington, D.C. in April to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.

Then the governor started bussing them to sanctuary cities such as New York City in August and then Chicago in September.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot has welcomed the migrants but they have become more than the city can handle.

A staff member in the mayor’s office of intergovernmental affairs, Malik Johnson wrote in an email:

“In order to best manage the influx, we are looking for additional shelter locations to house migrants in or around the city. Please survey your respective wards for potential shelter locations (Warehouses, vacant building, big box stores, etc).”

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Joseph Dutra said:

“We have a duty to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family — many of whom walked hundreds of miles, navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States. We are a welcoming city, and we will respond to the needs of these individuals with dignity and respect.”

The city wanted to house the migrants in a Chicago school

Recently, there was talk that the migrants would be housed in Woodlawn Elementary School on 64th and University. But the mayor’s office said this is not part of their plan.

Mayor Lightfoot said:

“The city will continue to work with county, state, local leaders and community-based partners to explore all options for temporary shelters in order to respond to emergent needs for new arrivals.”

Chicago is still looking for the right place to house the migrants from Texas.

Where do you think Chicago should house the migrants?

