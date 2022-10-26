Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.

The latest incident occurred in Cotulla which is southwest of San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez announced on Twitter:

"[TDPS] disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come.”

Another source stated that 84 migrants were found in the back of the cargo area of a dump truck.

Olivarez added that some human smuggling is occurring by plane.

"We're seeing an increase. It's started to become more common. But … these are small, private airports. They're not using the larger airports where there's TSA. These are the smaller airports where you don't have the security measures in place for private planes. It's kind of hard to … do surveillance at every single airport."

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, Jr.s of the Justice Department Criminal Division said in a statement:

"This human smuggling organization operated on an enormous scale, placing a high value on financial profit, while putting migrants’ lives at great risk.”

On Tuesday morning, Robert Flores Jr., of Poteet, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. According to the TDPS, this was after a commercial motor vehicle inspection along Interstate Highway 35 in Cotulla.

TDPS said in a statement:

"Through further investigation, Flores traveled through a private ranch road circumventing the United States Border Patrol checkpoint in Webb County.”

This was one of the first and largest published Illegal crossings since the president issued the executive order.

Do you believe there will be more human smuggling will continue?