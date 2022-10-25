Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas

Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, Texas Screenshot from Twitter

As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.

Two local incumbents joined the governor, Representatives Steve Allison and John Lujan, and Congressional candidate Cassy Garcia.

At a packed house in the popular hamburger joint Chris Madrid, Governor Abbott said:

“There’s a lot on the line in this election. There’s your safety, there’s your freedom. There’s your jobs, your taxes, and then maybe the most important, there are your values.”

Governor Abbot’s wife, Cecilia Abbott, is from San Antonio and Abbott mentioned that as his family was with him for this event.

One of Abbott’s political critics speaks out

Democratic state Senator Roland Gutierrez spoke to reporters at a press conference. The senator is still angry over the governor’s actions after the Robb Elementary School Uvalde tragedy.

Gutierrez said:

“I’ve seen things now that are horrific. I will go back to the Legislature in January with a briefcase” with photos of the students who died in the shooting.

“I’m going to show [the pictures] to every Republican in that building.”

Abbott made another stop south of San Antonio

Governor Abbott continued campaigning as he stopped in Harlington which is about 5 hours south of San Antonio.

Abbott met a crowd of 400 at Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole.

He said:

“It’s only been a couple of days since I was last here. No governor has been to the RGV more than I have.”

Governor Abbott still maintains a lead in recent polls but he is not taking that for granted until the election is over.

