San Antonio, TX

Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2t2S_0im300CB00
Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, TexasScreenshot from Twitter

As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.

Two local incumbents joined the governor, Representatives Steve Allison and John Lujan, and Congressional candidate Cassy Garcia.

At a packed house in the popular hamburger joint Chris Madrid, Governor Abbott said:

“There’s a lot on the line in this election. There’s your safety, there’s your freedom. There’s your jobs, your taxes, and then maybe the most important, there are your values.”

Governor Abbot’s wife, Cecilia Abbott, is from San Antonio and Abbott mentioned that as his family was with him for this event.

One of Abbott’s political critics speaks out

Democratic state Senator Roland Gutierrez spoke to reporters at a press conference. The senator is still angry over the governor’s actions after the Robb Elementary School Uvalde tragedy.

Gutierrez said:

“I’ve seen things now that are horrific. I will go back to the Legislature in January with a briefcase” with photos of the students who died in the shooting.
“I’m going to show [the pictures] to every Republican in that building.”

Abbott made another stop south of San Antonio

Governor Abbott continued campaigning as he stopped in Harlington which is about 5 hours south of San Antonio.

Abbott met a crowd of 400 at Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole.

He said:

“It’s only been a couple of days since I was last here. No governor has been to the RGV more than I have.”

Governor Abbott still maintains a lead in recent polls but he is not taking that for granted until the election is over.

Are you voting for Governor Abbott?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Greg Abbott# Beto ORourke# Inside Texas politics news# Texas politics news# Texas and politics news

Comments / 116

Published by

Sharing information about Texas politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
19119 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For Governor

In a University of Texas at Tyler poll, registered voters leaned more toward the Texas Governor over his challenger. The poll was conducted from October 17 to 24 among 1,330 registered voters.

Read full story
51 comments
Dallas, TX

Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored

Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.

Read full story
212 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott is Shifting $369.5 million From Prisons to the Border Patrol and Education

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was providing more funds for Operation Lonestar. Abbott is pulling $369.5 million out of the state’s prison fund to help handle the migrants crossing the border.

Read full story
256 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke has More in Common With Hollywood Elites Than Texas Voters (Opinion)

The Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke received money from Texans but he also received money from donors who lived out of state. During his campaign, O’Rourke received a 1.5 million-dollar donation from people such as George Soros. He also received donations from other individuals, most of who lived out of state.

Read full story
312 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice President

Mark Cuban voted in the 2022 electionScreenshot from Twitter. When he is not involved in technology, Mark Cuban has his own thoughts on politics. In 2016, Dallas Mavericks President and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban had thoughts about running as the Vice President of the United States. He considered running as the Vice Presidential candidate for the Democratic party.

Read full story
172 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant Crisis

This year, Texas has spent millions of dollars bussing migrants to other destinations such as Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and other locations in the United States. El Paso started bussing migrants this year.

Read full story
49 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.

Read full story
1051 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.

Read full story
127 comments
Cotulla, TX

Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas

After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
486 comments
Texas State

President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives

Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.

Read full story
82 comments
Texas State

U.S. Border Patrol Arrests 2.4 Million Migrants - a Record Number in 2023

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a record number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border this year. The Border Patrol released they have arrested 2.4 million people illegally crossing the border this year. This was the highest number ever recorded.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

The Latest Poll Between Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is Very Close

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Beacon Research Poll released a poll a day before early election voting starts in Texas. The current poll revealed a closer election between Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
108 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The City

In former President Donald Trump's re-election bid for office, his campaign still owes El Paso money. It wasn’t just a few thousand dollars. The bill amounted to $560,000 according to Fox 8 News.

Read full story
50 comments
El Paso, TX

Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants

Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.

Read full story
565 comments
Washington, DC

Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to Vote

D.C. Council sent a bill to Mayor Muriel Bowser that plans to allow illegal immigrants to vote in the upcoming November local elections. The bill passed almost unanimously in the council as it passed 12 - 1.

Read full story
66 comments
El Paso, TX

The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is Decreasing

El Paso Mayor announced the migrant center closed as the number of migrants has decreased over a new policy. Mayor Oscar Leeser was under a lot of pressure recently over his comment that he was not pressured by the White House to not declare a state of emergency.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged Children

In 2021, Texas passed Senate Bill 2158 requiring the Texas Education Agency authorization to provide identification kits to public and charter schools. The law was passed after two teachers and eight students were killed in Santa Fe High School in 2018.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy