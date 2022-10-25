Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Un4y_0ilzShkO00
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter

Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Governor Abbott has an 11-point lead over O’Rourke. Emerson Hill, The Hill, and NexStar Media Group show Abbott with 52 percent support compared to O’Rourke who has 42 percent support. Also identified were 4% of voters who were undecided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAcwz_0ilzShkO00
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter

When given a choice, the undecided voters were leaning toward the Democratic candidate O’Rourke. Then 31 percent supported Governor Abbott and 20 percent would vote for Green party candidate Delilah Barrios. The remaining 7 percent would support Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts.

The Texas Project Poll at the University of Texas at Austin also showed similar results for the two candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL7h2_0ilzShkO00
Screenshot from Twitter

The Emerson Hill poll was conducted between October 17-19 among 1,000 likely voters.

Nearly all the Democrats and Republicans said they would vote for their candidate running for office.

The executive director of Emerson College Polling, Spencer Kimball, said Governor Abbott had a lead among male voters and O’Rourke had a lead among women voters.

Kimball said:

“Abbott has a commanding 23-point lead among male voters, whereas O’Rourke holds a three-point lead among women voters.”

Abbott’s actions while governor helped him as these were the issues voters were concerned about:

  • 45% economy
  • 11% health care and abortion access
  • 10% threats to democracy

Among those answering the poll, 53% supported the migrant busing program and 36% opposed it. And 10% expressed no opinion on this.

When it came to abortion, voters thought that there should be more exceptions for women who were victims of rape or incest.

Kimball said:

“A majority of all political parties think abortion should be legal in cases of rape or incest. including 81% of Democrats, 75% of independents, and 51% of Republicans.”

Have you decided who you will vote for?

