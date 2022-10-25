President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kF0O_0ilqG3II00
President Donald TrumpScreenshot from Twitter

Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.

Texas Republicans are hoping Trump helps them as they campaign for their election.

He is aware of the race between Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Most polls show Abbott with a lead over his challenger.

Trump wants to make sure Governor Abbott wins for the third time.

Trump said:

“Seventeen days from now, the people of Texas are going to defeat Beto O’Rourke, a flake. He’s a flake! And we’re going to keep Greg Abbott, a wonderful man, a great man, a great governor, we’re going to keep him in the governor’s mansion.”

Then he added about Ken Paxton who is also running for re-election as Texas Attorney General.

“Ken Paxton shouldn’t even have a race. He’s done such a good job. I would have been proud to have him in the White House.”

He added:

“I know he’s a little controversial, but he’s tough. They know it already, Ken, they know it!”

President Trump stopped in another city in south Texas

Trump also made a stop in Robstown, the city is located southeast of San Antonio.

While in office, Trump started building a wall along the Texas-Mexican border. Now under the Biden administration, Texas has seen a record number of migrants entering the country, some seeking asylum and others smuggling drugs.

At the event, Trump said:

“We have immigrants coming in. It’s like an army. They are storming our country. They are storming our borders.”

On the other side of Texas, the former President has a half-million dollar debt as he was running for re-election mentioned here.

Do you think President Trump will help Republicans gain some votes for this election?

