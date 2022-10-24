U.S. Border Patrol Arrests 2.4 Million Migrants - a Record Number in 2023

Tom Handy

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a record number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border this year. The Border Patrol released they have arrested 2.4 million people illegally crossing the border this year. This was the highest number ever recorded.

Then the number of migrants arrested in September was higher than the previous month. Border Patrol arrested 224,000 migrants in September which was 11% higher than the previous month. This was the third-highest number of arrests this year.

Compared to last year, the number of arrests was 37% higher in 2022. And, this was two times higher than the total number of arrests in 2019 according to KHOU 11.

Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star in March 2021. This is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

Operation Lone Star has helped prevent illegal immigration, arrested drug smugglers, and bussed thousands of asylum seekers to other cities in the north including, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Recently, Texas Border Patrol arrested a mother of two who was smuggling three illegal immigrants headed to San Antonio. She lied when Border Patrol asked if there was anyone in the trunk of her car.

She said:

"Not that I know of."

The Border Patrol Officer asked:

"No one is hiding in the back seat or anything like that? Not in the trunk?"
"Is there anyone else in there with you besides those four people?"

The mother said:

"No."

After the questioning, the Border Patrol opened the trunk and found the illegal immigrants hiding.

You can watch the event here:

After President Joe Biden passed the law preventing illegal immigration for Venezuelans, there is a possibility illegal immigration will continue in events like this.

Do you think migrants will continue to try and cross the Texas-Mexican border illegally?

