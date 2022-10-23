El Paso, TX

Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vV3r4_0ijhQHus00
Mayor Eric AdamsScreenshot from Twitter

Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.

In an interview Friday, Adams said:

“The mayor of El Paso communicated with our office that he won’t be sending any more buses.”

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser’s spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta said:

“Due to the new policy action for Venezuelans taken last week by the Department of Homeland Security, [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] discontinued sending migrants to the city this week because of a significant decrease in encounters.”

This Texas city has bussed about 10,600 migrants to New York.

After months of getting migrants from Texas, Mayor Adams had declared a State of Emergency and expected it to cost $1 billion to house and feed migrants. Adams expected the number of migrants to reach 75,000 people and erected tents to temporarily house them.

“We were really concerned. We had a really unpredictable [Texas] governor. We had a mayor in El Paso that was sending anywhere from 10 buses a day to New York. It was predicted that we could have 100,000 people here.”
“We were hoping that they would listen, and they did. And now we’re seeing a small amount of buses. The mayor of El Paso communicated with our office that he won’t be sending any more buses.”
“If it comes down that no one uses this tent at Randall’s Island, I am extremely pleased, because that shows the second phase of our plan has been successful.”
“If it fills up, we will have it here. But we see dismantling it. It’s not something we see as permanent.”

Mayor Adams compared the tent for migrants to car insurance.

"It's like, why does one have car insurance? They don't hopefully have an accident, but they better be prepared for when. And I take my hat off to this administration and the team to realize it, that we had an unpredicatable situation that could have brought us 100,000 people into our city. We better be prepared,"

It is interesting how the reduction in buses ended just before the first day of early voting in New York is October 29.

Do you think the announcement by President Biden was planned right before the mid-term elections?

