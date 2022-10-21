The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVVFx_0ihfJ8JN00
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter

The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.

The poll was taken at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin.

A previous poll conducted in Austin a month ago showed Governor Abbott had a 5-point lead. The poll was also conducted by the Texas Politics Project at UT-Austin.

Early voting starts on Monday, October 24.

Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at UT, said the results “underline the contrast between the last midterm in 2018 and 2022.”

Henson said referring to O’Rourke’s run for Texas Senate against Ted Cruz::

“O’Rourke’s assets as a candidate were amplified by a national dynamic in 2018 that boosted Democrats, But the results in this poll illustrate how he’s facing a very different national environment in 2022 that’s hurting rather than helping his efforts to close the baseline Republican advantages in statewide elections.”

In Texas, President Joe Biden remains unpopular with 39% of registered voters approving of his job performance and 52% disapproving.

The top issues among voters were:

  • 32% immigration and border security
  • 14% state economy
  • 13% abortion

Voters said they had more faith in Governor Abbott on immigration and the state economy. Then voters were split between Abbott and O’Rourke when it came to abortion.

Among voters, 47% thought Governor Abbott was doing a good job.

But 50% of voters believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Abbott.

Among independents, Governor Abbott has a strong lead with 60% supporting him.

Do you plan to vote in early elections or on election day on November 8?

