This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.

The Asian community is the largest growing community in the state and they feel they are neglected by politicians.

Houston has the largest number of Asians in Texas as they make up 158,853 residents. Dallas comes in second with 48,320 and then San Antonio which is not far behind at 45,557.

The president of the Houston chapter David Nguyen said:

"It's just so important that these candidates hear what we want. We are a sizable community, we also deserve a seat at the table and a voice in the government.”

The nonprofit Asian Texas for Justice said in a new poll that 64% of Asian Americans were ready to vote in the midterms.

Founding president of the group Ashley Cheng said:

“This is a community that is sort of up for grabs to bring in and to make sure that you’re listening to these communities and so that you’re shaping policy and messaging in your campaigns to serve them. But it feels like a missed opportunity. … We need to be listened to.”

O’Rourke said:

"Remind them for years, Greg Abbott, he has time to fix these things and for whatever reason, he hasn’t."

O'Rourke is fundraising will help him win the race for governor.

Governor Abbott received an award from the Asian American community

Last month, when Governor Abbott stopped in Houston, he was an honoree by the Asian community where he was named the Texas Asian Republican Assembly Stateman of the year.

After the event, Governor Abbott tweeted:

Governor Abbott tweeting after receiving an award Screenshot from Twitter

Early voting starts next week on Monday, October 24. And election day is November 8, 2022.

Are you ready to vote?