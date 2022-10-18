Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an Emergency

President Biden administration told El Paso not to declare an emergency Screenshot from Twitter

In a recent discussion, an El Paso Texas City council member told Fox News that the White House told Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser not to declare an emergency.

Council member Claudia Rodriguez said:

"He told me the White House asked him not to.

Mayor Leeser said in a meeting:

“The White House has asked, at this point, for us not to do that and they’ll continue to work with us and continue to give us … money through [the] Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

Several City council members have asked Mayor Leeser to declare a state of emergency. But Mayor Leeser continues to state that the migrants are not staying in El Paso but moving on.

Rodriguez added that Leeser has repeatedly assured her he would declare a state of emergency “if things got worse”.

US Representative Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) district covers border towns near El Paso said he heard similar stories from other city officials.

“It is a sleight of hand what the administration is doing — pressuring the local government to not issue a declaration of emergency, to say as if everything is going OK.”

Gonzales added that the White House has done “the same thing in other parts of my district.”

Leeser refused to comment but said in a prepared statement:

“I don’t bow to pressure from any side.”

“I make decisions based on current circumstances and in the best interest of the citizens of El Paso.”

El Paso has received $2 million out of $8 million the city has spent funding the migrant crisis.

One El Paso shelter recently shut down since it was overwhelmed and could not handle the number of migrants.

Over 60,00 migrants have crossed into El Paso between April and mid-September.

The surge of migrants has slowed down over a new policy President Biden passed. This lowers the number that enters El Paso and the rest of Texas.

