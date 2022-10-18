Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The City

Governor Lightfoot asks for assistance from Chef Art Smith Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday morning at 11 am, Chicago Chef Art Smith got an email from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to prepare meals for migrants. This wasn’t a small order of 25 or 50 but the Mayor wanted an order of 400 meals - 200 meals for dinner and 200 for breakfast.

The city of Chicago received another group of migrants from Texas as the state continues to get asylum seekers as they cross the Texas-Mexican border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Texas Mayor Oscar Lesser have sent busses of migrants to Chicago.

Busloads of migrants should slow down with the new Biden policy on Venezuelan migrants that was just passed.

As for the meal, Chef Smith said:

"What I'm hoping is they open that box, and they'll just feel loved.”

"When duty calls, you do it."

Smith’s husband Jesus Salgueiro said:

"We want to welcome them with a meal that tastes like home. This is our staple. We use this for any meal: breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

The meals consisted of the chef's famous hand-battered fried chicken and fresh arepas — a Venezuelan staple.

Salgueiro previously arrived from Venezuela along with 15 other family members and they arrived to the United States.

"You can't imagine the emotion that I feel being able to help my people. You can't imagine these families coming through the jungle of Panama. You hear horrible stories. Families die on the way here."

Smith added:

"Chicago gets beaten up all the time for its challenges. Every city has its challenges, but let's show the world that we are a city of hospitality. We are a city about welcoming people, about feeding people."

Chef Smith previously worked with Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Bob Graham. And, he was a personal chef for Oprah Winfrey.

If you are interested to help the migrants, details are provided here .

Have you ever eaten a meal by Chef Smith?