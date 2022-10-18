Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign

Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaign Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.

From Beaumont, Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Beaumont Police Chief James Singletary for a press conference highlighting the fentanyl crisis in Texas.

Last year, about 1,700 Texans died because of fentanyl. The drug is the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. More than 75,000 Americans died as a result of fentanyl-related overdoses from February 2021 to February 2022.

Texas law enforcement has seized over 342 million doses of fentanyl which is the equivalent to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States.

Governor Abbott said :

"Fentanyl remains the single deadliest drug threat our state and nation has ever encountered, killing four Texans every day. Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, with Mexican drug cartels strategically manufacturing and distributing the drug disguised as painkillers, stimulants, anti-anxiety drugs, and even candy. In the Biden Administration's negligence to address this national security threat, Texas has designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and is launching a statewide public awareness campaign to fight the fentanyl crisis in our state. I am proud to announce the launch of the State of Texas' comprehensive 'One Pill Kills' campaign to remind Texans that just one pill laced with fentanyl can take someone's life. Together, we will protect more innocent lives from being lost to this deadly drug."

Abbott said in the next legislative session, distributors of fentanyl will be charged with murder.

The Governor said it is the deadliest drug in Texas as it kills four Texans every day.

