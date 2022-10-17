Chicago, IL

Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real Problem

Tom Handy

Screenshot from Twitter

We’re halfway through October and the fall weather is coming in and pretty soon, winter will be here. This could be a problem for the Texas migrants who arrived from warm climates - Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

These are the average highs and lows for these countries:

Created by writer

Cubans have seen cooler temperatures but the weather in Chicago will be considered freezing to all the migrants regardless of where they came from.

So, this has caused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to put out a call for donations since the migrants will need warmer clothing. Chicago is already in the low 40 F this week and can drop down to the low teens in December and January months. Then snow will be new for most of the migrants who have never seen snow before.

About one month ago, Governor J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency for Illinois.

How you can help

The City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications provides details here on how you can donate to help the migrants face the Chicago winter. There are several drop-off locations in the city and you can also buy items directly on Amazon.

This is the list of items urgently needed here. The list below may change as needed so it is best to check the website:

  • New clothing for adults (including cold weather clothing)
  • Men’s sizes small, medium, and large – in particular medium
  • Women’s sizes small, medium, and large—in particular medium
  • Men’s underwear
  • Women’s underwear
  • Women’s sports bras
  • Long sleeve shirts (men, women, unisex)
  • Sweatshirts/sweaters (men, women, unisex)
  • Sweatpants (men, women, unisex)
  • Pants (men and women)
  • Socks (men, women, unisex)
  • Shoes (closed-toe gym shoes) (infants, boys, girls, men and women)
  • Shoelaces
  • Winter coats (men, women, children, infants)

Then there are other items that are needed:

  • New hygiene kit items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Preference for sanitary pads and pantyliners
  • Reusable bags (e.g., duffle bags and suitcases)
  • Backpacks
  • Bath towels (large towels, hand towels, washcloths)
  • Baby bottles
  • Baby carriers
  • Baby formula
  • Pedialyte
  • Diapers
  • Vaseline / diaper ointment
  • Baby wipes
  • Blankets
  • Nail clippers
  • Pack n’ plays
  • Razors
  • Hairbrushes
  • Chapstick
  • Ace bandages
  • Antibacterial cream
  • Antifungal cream
  • Band-aids (all sizes)
  • Calamine lotion
  • Calcium antacid (e.g., Tums)
  • First aid tape
  • Gauze
  • Heartburn medication (Famotidine)
  • Hydrocortisone cream
  • Tylenol/Ibuprofen
  • Toys and activity books
  • New clothing for children
    • 6 months-teens
  • Underwear for children and teens

Chicago is at its breaking point and with the slowdown in migrants from El Paso and Texas, this may help temporarily with the passage of President Joe Biden’s new law limiting Venezuelan migrants from entering U.S. territory.

How do you think the migrants will be after their first Chicago winter?

