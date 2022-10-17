Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and Delaware

Governor DeSantis plans to fly migrants to Illinois and Delaware Screenshot from Twitter

While dealing with Hurricane Ian, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had initially planned to fly migrants to northern states but the flights are delayed. Records show the contractor extended the original flight plan to December 1.

Records show Florida paid $1 million for the flight according to AP News. The flights are expected to fly 100 migrants.

The flights were originally scheduled for October 3, but because of Hurricane Ian, Governor DeSantis is holding off on the flight.

On Saturday, the Communication Director for DeSantis Taryn Fenske said:

“While Florida has had all hands on deck responding to our catastrophic hurricane, the immigration relocation program remains active.”

But Governor DeSantis still plans to fly migrants to Illinois and Delaware. Chicago, Illinois is already a state that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser have bussed migrants to. This caused Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a State of Emergency as the state had a hard time managing the number of migrants.

Then Delaware would be the fourth location to receive migrants.

In September, President Joe Biden heard that migrants may arrive to Delaware. So the President sarcastically said to DeSantis:

“Come visit.”

“We have a beautiful shoreline.”

The first flight from Florida

This will be the second flight that Governor DeSantis has flown migrants. On September 14, DeSantis chartered a flight and flew 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. A lawsuit was started in Boston that DeSantis used $10 McDonald's coupons to entice the migrants to take the flight.

Earlier in the year, the Florida legislature approved $12 million on its budget to relocate illegal people who came into the country. Funds were provided under the America Rescue Plan.

Do you think Delaware will be able to handle migrants from DeSantis?