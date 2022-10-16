Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and Citizenship

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jpLd_0ibGmCeu00
Governor DeSantis and the migrants he flew to Martha's VineyardScreenshot from Twitter

It’s been about a month since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. You see, Martha’s Vineyard is home to the Obamas, Bill Murray, Reese Witherspoon, and the Clintons have been spotted in the city.

Governor DeSantis is already under investigation for flying the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard for suspicion they were coerced to board the plane.

Now it appears the migrants may receive a special U visa which would allow them to apply for permanent residency and citizenship.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement:

“Based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses, we are investigating this case as possible Unlawful Restraint.”

It has been reported the migrants were told to board the plane by Perla Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent. She told the migrants they would find jobs and housing if they went to Massachusetts. Huerta also handed them a leaflet about the state.

Sheriff Salazar added:

"We have submitted documentation through the federal system to ensure the migrants' availability as witnesses during the investigation."

A Massachusetts attorney Rachel Self told radio station WGBH that they reserved the U visa for victims of crime or people who witnessed a crime.

Self is seeking the visa for migrants as they were taken under false pretenses.

The Department of Homeland Security limits the number of U visas to 10,000 people a year. As of 2020, there were 270,000 applications pending.

Then the Treasury Department is investigating if Governor DeSantis used COVID relief funds to fly the migrants:

Do you think what Governor DeSantis did was illegal?

