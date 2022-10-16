Chicago, IL

Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCb06_0iaI3u7b00
Screenshot from Twitter

In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said this is an “ongoing challenge” and that federal assistance is needed.

On Thursday, Preckwinkle said at the Union League Club of Chicago:

“It started out with one or two buses a day, it’s now five or six. We need the help of the federal government to meet this challenge.”

Preckwinkle along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are asking the Biden administration for federal support to help them manage the influx of migrants. Cook County has a budget and the unexpected arrival of migrants has been challenging.

She didn’t give exact figures, but it is “not an inconsiderable number” planned in the budget.

Similarly, El Paso has requested financial assistance from FEMA as this border town sees up to 1,000 migrants a day cross the Texas-Mexican border.

Texas has bussed 10,000 migrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. since August.

Preckwinkle wants Texas and Florida elected officials to engage President Biden about the migrant issue. She said:

“This is a cynical, disgraceful tactic by our fellow Americans in Texas and Florida. I just wish the elected officials of Texas and Florida would be approaching the Biden administration to try to work through some of these challenges rather than putting people on buses to come here. But we are a welcoming city and a welcoming county and we will do our best to serve the folks who come to us.”

Biden’s America Rescue Plan of $42 Million

As the county works to assist migrants, they haven’t forgotten about local citizens.

The county pledged $42 million to help low-income workers with money from Biden’s America Rescue Plan Act which will benefit 3,250 homes. The county has already received more than 160,000 applications.

The plan will provide $500 a month for two years. Preckwinkle said once the money runs out, families will still continue to receive payments.

“We’ve dedicated our cannabis revenues, and we’re looking for other revenues that we can dedicate to meet that guaranteed income program.”

Who do you think should create a plan to manage migrants - Texas, Florida, Chicago, or President Biden?

