Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of Emergency

On Wednesday, 125 migrants arrived in Chicago from Texas. According to City officials, this brings the number to 2,991 migrants that have arrived in the city from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser.

The City Council Latino Caucus said in a statement:

"This systemic pattern of transporting migrants to our city continues and does not seem to be slowing.”

The Caucus is made up of 13 members who are either Latino or represent Hispanic majority wards.

The caucus added:

"This will give the appropriate city agencies the ability to establish and operate more centers that will provide assistance for arriving asylum seekers including respite, food, medical care, case work services, assessment of settlement options, as well as direct referrals to alternative emergency supports."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has voiced anger over Greg Abbott sending migrants to her city but she continues to welcome them. Last month, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a state of emergency that provided 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to provide assistance in handling the migrants.

A Lightfoot spokesperson said in an email:

"The City of Chicago is committed to continuing our collaboration with the State of Illinois, Cook County Government, nonprofit leaders, and federal partners to support the individuals and families who have arrived from Texas. Earlier this month, the Mayor proposed additional funding in the 2023 budget recommendations to support our work of providing human services with respect and dignity."

The City Council request comes a week after New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a State of Emergency . Mayor Adams said more than 17,000 asylum seekers have made their way to the city since April this year. Since then 42 emergency shelters were created, and 5,500 children were enrolled in schools.

Adams is also in negotiations to lease a cruise ship to house the migrants.

