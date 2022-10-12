Detailed Results Show Governor Abbott Has a 4-Point Lead

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Polls are not perfect and they change from location to location. But this latest poll could have Governor Greg Abbott worried. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is only behind by 4 points.

Past polls show Governor Abbott had a 9-point , 5-point lead , and 7-point lead . Then this poll showed O’Rourke was ahead among Hispanic voters.

In the poll by Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, Governor Abbott had a 4-point lead over Beto O’Rourke among registered statewide voters.

Among voters who answered, 4% were still undecided and 1% were voting for a third-party candidate for governor.

The poll showed O’Rourke had a 10-point lead over Abbott among independent voters.

Director Lee Miringoff of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion said :

"Governor Abbott is advantaged by the fact that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, and more Republicans than Democrats definitely plan to vote… In order to pull off an upset, O’Rourke needs to bank on the greater enthusiasm of his supporters translating into a greater turnout among younger, independent, urban and suburban voters."

The Marist survey was conducted between October 3 - 6 statewide among registered voters.

Here are some more details from WFAA on the recent poll:

Here’s what voters think are the top issues in Texas

In the Marist poll, people surveyed found these were the top issues they had on their minds.

28% inflation

21% preserving democracy

16% abortion

13% immigration

10% healthcare

9% crime

Even though inflation is the number one concern among Texans who took the poll, a lot of attention has been focused on immigration and abortion .

What do you think is the number 1 concern on your mind as you vote for Governor Abbott or O’Rourke?