Vice President Harris Called Abbott an Absolute Dereliction of Duty

Over the past month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent more than 100 migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Vice President was on Late Night with Seth Meyers and she said Abbott’s act was a dereliction of duty.

Harris said:

"We're talking about people who [have fled] great harm, and they are coming here seeking refuge. And talk about political theater. I mean, playing games with people's lives ... I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty."

She added:

"I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and we agree that we need to address it, then if you're a leader, participate in a solution, right?

This year Governor Abbott started bussing migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. After he heard a comment, the vice president made, the governor started bussing migrants to her home near the Washington Naval Observatory.

At a press conference, Harris said:

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

Here's the full clip on what Vice President Harris said on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

On the show, Meyers also called out the governor. He said Abbott was:

“participating in a piece of political theatre, he is sending migrants, basically dropping them off at your doorstep. I don’t think playing games with people’s lives is a solution to the problem. It’s very haunting to watch human beings used as props like that.”

Vice President talked about weed and she convicted 2,000 offenders

Before coming into office as Vice President Harris, she previously served as the San Francisco district attorney. She prosecuted 2,000 people for marijuana use.

Last week, President Joe Biden wants to remove charges for people who commit a weed-related incident.

Harris said:

"nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed."

She added:

"We are also changing, y’all might have heard that this week, the federal government’s approach to marijuana."

"Because the bottom line there is: Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed.”

After the announcement, Governor Abbott refused to abide by the order from President Biden that you can see here .

