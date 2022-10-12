Beto O’Rourke Out Raised Governor Abbott Again With $25 Million

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke raise over $100 million Screenshot from Twitter

In July, records show Beto O’Rourke raised $27 million for Governor Greg Abbott who raised $24 million. Now, recent fundraising numbers show O’Rourke out raised Abbott again, this time with $25 million to the governor who was close to $25 million.

The fundraising covered campaign donations made from July to late September.

Neither candidate released their cash on hand. Previously, Governor Abbott had a 2-to-1 advantage with $45.7 million and O’Rourke had $23.9 million.

Beto O’Rourke set a fundraising record with $27.6 million, during the previous fundraising period.

The Texas Tribune said O’Rourke received 98% of his campaign donations online from half a million people. And, most of the donations came from teachers over other occupations.

O’Rourke said:

“I’m grateful for everyone who helped raise $25.18 million in just three months as we support the work of our organizers and record-breaking 100,000 volunteers.”

Abbott received his donations from only 45,000 people and 81% were from Texas.

Chairman of the Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Gardner Pate said:

“As we move into the home stretch of the campaign, we’re confident we will have the resources we need to ensure all Texans know Gov. Abbott’s strong record on job creation, supporting our police, and securing the border.”

In Texas, the race between Abbott and O’Rourke pulled in over $100,000 which is one of the most expensive contests in this November’s election.

Both candidates have raised more than $50,000 million for the seat in Austin. O’Rourke’s campaign stated they raised $57 million. Abbott’s campaign also said they raised over $50 million.

Texas has no limit on how much candidates can raise.

Georgia is another race where a lot of money was raised with Republican Governor Brian Kemp competing against Democratic challenger Stacy Abrams.

It’s likely Abbott and O’Rourke will use the campaign money with the election less than four weeks away.

O'Rourke broke a Texas Record

Beto O'Rourke set another record in this fundraising period. O'Rourke raised more money than any other Democratic candidate for Texas governor which was mentioned by KENS 5.

Have you seen political ads from either of the candidates?