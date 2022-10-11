Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want to Cancel the STAAR Test

Beto O'Rourke campaigning Screenshot from Twitter

Democratic challenger for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke has mentioned he wanted to get rid of the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test. The annual test for most Texas students is administered by the Texas Education Agency to help determine a student’s knowledge of basic subjects learned in school.

O’Rourke said at a campaign rally recently:

“You told me that these high-stakes, high-pressure standardized tests in no way effectively measure the potential of that child or the effort that you are expending on her behalf. So when we win we’re going to cancel the STAAR test in the state of Texas.”

Though O’Rourke mentioned he wanted to cancel the STAAR test, legally he can’t under federal law.

Under the Obama administration, President Barack Obama required states to give an annual test for students in reading and math from third to eighth grade and then once in high school.

Then in 2002, the modern national test was put in place by former President George W. Bush when he signed the No Child Left Behind Act.

Some people support removing the STAAR test

In an email, Austin's Texas State Teachers Association spokesperson Clay Robison said:

“It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars. Standardized testing in public schools should be used for diagnostic purposes, not for keeping score and accountability reasons.”

Professor of education policy at the University of Texas Austin Angela Valenzuela said:

“I’d love for Beto to make this a real centerpiece because I think we’re ready to make a shift in the state of Texas. He can’t get rid of the federally required tests.”

Standardized tests have always created a backlash among parents and administrators. There is even backlash against the SAT used for students who want to attend college .

The O’Rourke campaign clarified in an email and responded that O’Rourke couldn’t get rid of the STAAR test but that he would remove the high stake consequences by working with the federal requirements.

See where O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott stand on the STAAR test:

Do you think Texas should change the STAAR test requirements?