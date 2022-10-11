Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the Migrants

Governor Abbott pushes back against Mayor Adams Screenshot from Twitter

Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants to New York City, this angered the city’s mayor, Eric Adams. The two officials traded comments back and forth.

Then recently, Adams was having police stop buses from Texas carrying migrants. The police were doing a thorough search and inspecting the bus and driver for any discrepancies. Some buses were fined.

Naturally, Governor Abbott didn’t like the stops New York officials were making.

A spokesperson for Governor Abbott’s office said:

"This is another pathetic ploy by Mayor Adams to stop Texas from busing migrants to his self-declared sanctuary city. Each bus used by the State of Texas for this busing mission undergoes thorough Texas Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle inspections before departing for sanctuary cities."

Governor Abbott felt the Biden administration should do more to help Texas and other southern states as they deal with the migrants crossing the southern border.

Abbott's spokesperson said Adams should stop "selectively attacking Texas' busing operation."

The spokesperson said President Biden should:

"Take immediate action to secure the border – something the President continues failing to do."

Just last week, Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency and asked for $1 billion to help support migrants.

One source said about Mayor Adams:

"The mayor is desperate. Are we a sanctuary city or not?"

Adams asked El Paso not to send more migrants

El Paso migrants Screenshot from Twitter

Last Friday, Mayor Adams reached out to El Paso and told them not to send any more migrants to New York. El Paso started bussing migrants over the past few months and worked out an agreement. Obviously, Mayor Adams changed his mind or wasn’t involved in the planning process.

El Paso has bussed 7,368 migrants to New York from August 23 to October 6 according to KATU 2.

Mayor Adams said at a news conference:

"El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city."

El Paso could surpass the rest of Texas in sending migrants to New York.

El Paso Spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta released the following statement:

This Federal issue remains a local humanitarian concern for the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) due to the increasing number of migrants passing through the region, limited federal and local shelter capacities, and an increasing number of migrants that are not sponsored or have means to travel. With the goal to provide for the safety of the migrants from the elements and to preserve our local community’s transitory hospitality shelter capacities so they may continue to serve our homeless community, El Paso and OEM have sponsored and provided transportation services for migrants out of El Paso to locations the migrants are selecting.

So, the migrants are selecting NYC and various other locations, El Paso and OEM is providing assistance to the migrants in the form of food, water, temporary shelter, first aid, and transportation. El Paso and OEM is not selecting NYC and no one is forced to go where they don’t want to go. Before the charter departs El Paso, we advise the NYC Mayor’s Office, the local NYC NGO (Grannies Respond) and the Office of Emergency Management team from New York.

Do you think Mayor Adams should focus on helping the migrants?