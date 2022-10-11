Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million

Mayor Lightfoot Screenshot from Twitter

Since August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed nearly 2,500 migrants to Chicago according to NBC News. The number of migrants overwhelmed the city and caused Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation.

Mayor Lightfoot’s office said in a statement:

“The city is actively working on solutions with our county and state partners to identify temporary housing and provide services that will lead to eventual resettlement in Chicago or elsewhere.”

Recently, the Mayor asked for $5 million in the 2023 budget that would specifically be spent on migrants.

Mayor Lightfoot addresses why the city is spending money on migrants:

Even though the proclamation was announced, this leaves some advocates thinking public officials need to do more.

Xanat Sobrevilla, coalition and campaign coordinator with Organized Communities Against Deportations, said:

“I still see this as a very temporary, not really structured, long-lasting type of support, so that kind of worries me. Immediate hotel support and organizations that are putting their efforts in supplementing resources at the moment won’t result in structural changes to housing accessibility or things that we need for support long term like work permits.”

She added there needs to be:

“some recognition that this has been something that’s been neglected and continues to be neglected.”

Here’s what one migrant said about Chicago services

In 2018, a migrant from Honduras who came to Chicago and wanted to remain anonymous as her immigration case is ongoing said she:

“wasn’t informed about anything — absolutely nothing.”

“When you arrive, they tell you that you do not have permission to work in the U.S. But how are you supposed to support your family? People come here disoriented. They don’t know what to do. People arrive here, and they don’t know what’s happening.”

Chicago may be a welcoming city, but the city needs to put more tools in place to help migrants who arrive.

Do you think Chicago is doing enough for migrants?