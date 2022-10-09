Mayor Adams Declared a State of Emergency that Includes a $1 Billion Price Tag

Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergency Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to other cities this past April. Chicago declared an emergency proclamation on September 24 after migrants started arriving at the beginning of the month. Washington D.C. declared a public emergency in September as well.

New York City joins them as Mayor Eric Adams issued Executive Order 224 as shelters will reach their highest level as migrants arrive in the city. Adams expects the migrants to increase costs of up to $1 billion for this year alone. The arrival of migrants will push the city shelter census to over 100,000 people.

Adams believes 17,000 migrants were bussed in since spring this year.

In the order, he has directed humanitarian relief agencies to provide assistance.

Mayor Adams believes some states were causing the crisis in the city as they use the loophole in New York’s right-to-shelter law from the 1980s.

The city has worked with 42 hotels to temporarily house the migrants. And, the mayor announced earlier to build a tent city on Randall’s Island and until then, lease cruise liners to house migrants.

Below is Mayor Adams delivering the state of emergency:

Previously, Mayor Adams has asked the Biden administration for $500 million to help cover the costs. Now with the arrival of migrants, the costs have doubled.

He said:

“We need help from the federal government, we need help from the state of New York.”

Mayor Adams refuses to criticize President Joe Biden's lack of effort on the migrant crisis since he is another Democrat. But recently, President Biden called up National Guard support from two dozen states to assist southern borders.

On Thursday night, Mayor Adams said there were 61,000 people in the system and one in five was an asylum seeker.

Adams said:

“Every day the total number gets higher, every day from this point forward we are setting a new record.”

He added the city was receiving five to six buses per day since September and some were from a Democratic city.

Adams added:

"The majority are adults, who cannot legally work in this country. Many are families with school-age children. Some are in desperate need of serious medical care.”

"We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up."

Do you think Mayor Adams made the right call to declare an emergency?