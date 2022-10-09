Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana

President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees with Screenshot from Twitter

Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.

Biden tweeted:

"Just as no one should be in a federal prison for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either."

Officials said there was no one serving time solely for marijuana possession but there were 6,500 people who have these convictions on their record.

The President added :

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit."

President Biden tweet on marijuana Screenshot from Twitter

Biden didn’t call for the complete legalization of marijuana. He added there still needs to be:

“important limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales of marijuana."

Screenshot from Twitter

Governor Abbott is not in the habit of following the advice of the President

Following President Biden’s announcement, Austin, Texas Governor decides not to follow suit. Governor Abbott’s spokesperson Rena Eze said:

"Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals. The Governor of Texas can only pardon individuals who have been through the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles system with a recommendation for pardon."

In the past, Governor Abbott has said he would reduce the penalty for marijuana possession to a Class C misdemeanor but he would not legalize the drug.

Jax James, the executive director of Texas NORML hopes Governor Abbott follows through on President Biden’s recent decision.

James said:

“I am happy to see President Biden fulfill a campaign promise that will positively impact the lives of Texans who have been living with the collateral consequences.”

O’Rourke counters Abbott on the marijuana decision

You knew, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke would make a comment against Governor Abbott.

O’Rourke tweeted:

"When I'm governor, we will finally legalize marijuana in Texas and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession.

Beto O'Rourke tweet on marijuana Screenshot from Twitter

The recent marijuana order will likely be another decision on the minds of voters as they head to the polls next month to pick the next Texas governor. Republican Governor Abbott is running for his third re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Do you think Texas should decriminalize marijuana offenders?