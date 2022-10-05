Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open Arms

Migrants in Chicago Screenshot from Twitter

On Saturday, Chicago received 80 migrants according to CBS news that arrived on a bus from Texas. The migrants arrived in the Des Plaines suburb which is northwest of Chicago. The city and state have welcomed 1,934 migrants from Texas.

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Gozckowski said :

"I am proud to represent a community as diverse and welcoming as Des Plaines, and I am pleased that our state has the capacity and willingness to welcome these asylum seekers with dignity, compassion, and open arms.”

The mayor welcomed families, children, and other individuals as they were processed into temporary housing.

The city is working with state and local agencies to provide assistance for the migrants.

In September, Chicago received its first arrival of migrants from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is dealing with thousands of migrants who cross the Texas-Mexican border each day. This caused anger among Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Governor Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation a little over two weeks ago over the number of migrants arriving in his state.

Initially, Governor Abbott started busing migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with. Then he began sending migrants to the sanctuary city of New York City and recently Chicago.

The Biden administration is working on establishing an agreement with the country of Mexico to accept some migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, and the negotiations are still working.

Do you think Chicago can handle the migrants arriving in the city?