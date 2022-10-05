This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1woh_0iNAFk0900
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.

In a poll conducted by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas stations WFAA, KHOU, KENS, and KVUE, the votes went to O’Rourke.

The poll showed O’Rourke received 60% of the vote and Abbott received 31%. The American Community Survey showed that Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state’s population in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIoJd_0iNAFk0900
Screenshot from Twitter

The survey found that 51% of likely Hispanic voters intend to vote for Beto O’Rourke. Then 39% said they will vote for Governor Abbott. The remaining voters would support Libertarian Mark Tippetts at 3% and 2% would support Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios. And, 5% are still undecided.

Vice-President of Unidos USLatino Vote Initiative Clarissa Martinez said:

"I think traditionally it's tracking close to the two-thirds, one-third, in terms of support.”

O’Rourke’s lead among Hispanic women showed he had a 54% to 33% lead over Abbott.

Mi Familia Vota Texas state director Angelica Razo said:

“In terms of the larger increase in independents, I think that is the Latino community is saying you have to win us over. It’s our community, it’s our priorities and the policies that we want to see.”

Of those questioned, 54% identified as Democrat, 21% as Republican, and 25% as Independent.

In a similar poll in 2019, 63% identified as Democrat, 20% Republican, and 17% as Independent. More voters became independent leaving the Democratic party and Republican voters remained about the same.

These numbers are a stark difference from what was mentioned in this article where Hispanics were supporting Governor Abbott.

Since Texas is such a large state, it is likely voting support for O’Rourke and Abbott varies among Hispanics.

We’ll have to see what happens when the election comes on November 8 for a better breakdown.

Who do you think Hispanics support - O’Rourke or Abbott?

