Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood

Migrants in Washington, D.C. Screenshot from Twitter

In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.

Because of this, Governor Abbott sent the first bus to the Vice President’s home near the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The latest bus arrived at the Vice President's home on Monday morning with 46 people including families and single adults, some of who were taken to a church for assistance. SAMU First Response helped the migrants as they arrived.

The U.S. Border Patrol said 2.1 million crossed the border from Mexico from October 2021 to August 2022. This is more than four times the number of migrants who crossed in 2020.

On Monday, Gary Grumbach of NBC News tweeted that the arrival of the migrants:

“They were ... sorted into groups based on needs, by volunteers who met the bus”.

At the Texas gubernatorial debate last Friday between Republican Governor Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott said :

“Remember this — two years ago we had one of the safest borders in decades, but under the Biden administration we have more people coming across the border than ever in the history of our country. Texas has responded by making sure we have the National Guard and [Texas Department of Public Safety] deployed where they are making arrests and turning back illegal immigrants.”

Governor Abbott said he was helping the migrants by busing them to sanctuary cities in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Last month, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency.

How do you think the Biden administration will respond?