T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His Daughter

Dallas Pastor, T. D. Jakes was in Atlanta, George last month for the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference where he passed the torch to his daughter. Jakes anointed his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, with oil.

Pastor Jakes said :

“With every drop of oil that falls upon your head, may the strength and power of the Almighty God rest upon your life.”

He said she was “walking into her destiny.”

“If I did not know that the hand of the Lord was upon you, I would never do this.”

As a 13-year-old, his daughter was pregnant and married when she was 19 which ended in divorce and low self-esteem.

Pastor Jakes saw the transformation his daughter went through.

On Instagram, T. D. Jakes wrote :

“I have watched you grow from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach far beyond generations of women. You’ve touched the lives of so many, and as your earthly father, I’ve never been prouder! It is my distinct honor to pass the torch to you. You’ve earned it and will excel wherever God takes you for women’s empowerment!” Jakes vows to “always be there to put my coat over you for as long as I live, and gladly so. For as I decrease, I will watch God increase you!”

At this point, T. D. Jakes knew it was time to pass the torch after 45 years of preaching and 30 years of conferences.

Jakes said to his daughter:

“The time has come that I must decrease, and you must increase.”

T. D. Jakes plans his next move

Around September 30, Bishop T.D. Jakes made his next move. He signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation. In a new release, T. D. Jakes said :

“The team at Roc Nation have been a global force in shaping the music industry and telling stories through life music. Finally Loosed is an album meant to provide hope, encouragement, and inspiration to people who need to be lifted up. The distribution of our album by Roc Nation helps expand the popularity of inspirational music backed by the global reach of streaming and digital media.”

It will be interesting to see what T. D. Jakes does next.

Do you think T. D. Jakes made the right move to pass on his duties to his daughter?