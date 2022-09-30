Dallas, TX

Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAOzG_0iGrIwp600
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year.

This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.

Councilman Casey Thomas said:

“It's a big step and it's definitely a step we need to take.”

Thomas said this plan could benefit families the same way that federal child tax credits have.

He added:

“We've seen where tax credits have been used. An extra $300, $400, $500 a month to help families, has been able to help them stay in their homes, make car payments, take care of utilities especially coming out of the pandemic.”

The council will not determine who gets the money but a non-profit will make the decision.

This plan was approved on August 24 with a 14 to 1 decision and only Council member Cara Mendelsoh was against the plan.

Mendelsoh said:

“I’m not a fan of giving away taxpayers’ dollars with no accountability.”

Census.gov states that Dallas has an 18.1% poverty rate according as of 2017 with a large homeless population. Then with the high inflation this year, that doesn’t help residents.

The cost of inflation raising prices on grocery and utility bills will help low-income families during these times.

Here’s how Dallas is funding this

You may wonder where is this extra money coming from. Well, the city has excess funds from sales tax revenue that is marked for racial justice efforts.

This is based on the Mayors For a Guaranteed Income that several other Texas cities are a part of including Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

In Austin, 85 households receive $1,000 a month. In Houston, 110 families receive $375 a month. And in San Antonio, 1,000 low-income families receive $400 every three months over a two-year period.

Here is Austin Mayor Adler talking about the guaranteed income plan:

Do you think this is a good plan for Dallas?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inside Texas politics news# Texas and politics news# Texas politics news# Mayors for a guaranteed income# low income plan for Dallas res

Comments / 18

Published by

Sharing information about Texas politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
16627 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?

As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.

Read full story
139 comments
Texas State

Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood

Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.

Read full story
81 comments
Atlanta, GA

T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His Daughter

Pastor T.D. Jakes poured oil on his daughterScreenshot from TwitterT. D. Jakes. Dallas Pastor, T. D. Jakes was in Atlanta, George last month for the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference where he passed the torch to his daughter. Jakes anointed his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, with oil.

Read full story
48 comments
Denver, CO

Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From Texas

Venezuelan migrants are crossing the United States and Mexican border in higher numbers since they started arriving over the past 14 years. President Joe Biden granted Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status for 18 months.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

Pelosi Said Migrants Need to Pick Florida's Crops

The number of migrants that have crossed the border in 2022 is over 2 million people. This is up 25 percent from a year ago. States bussed or flew many of the migrants to sanctuary cities in the United States.

Read full story
94 comments
Washington, DC

President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their Country

Last month, Ron DeSantis flew 50 Venezuelan migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. Some believe he was copying Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has bussed migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Read full story
43 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House Migrants

Mayor Eric Adams wants to use cruise ships to house migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams is currently in talks with Norwegian Cruise Ship on housing the migrants for six months until the tent shelters are complete. Adams believes the migrants could surge up to 75,000 people which would severely overwhelm the city's resources. An estimate of 14,600 migrants have arrived in the city and some were bussed from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott who started sending them to New York City in August.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

This is Why Governor Abbott and O'Rourke didn't Win the Debate For Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debateScreenshot from YouTube. After months of campaigning, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke debated in their first and only debate Friday night September 30, 2022.

Read full story
135 comments
San Antonio, TX

City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million Disagreement

San Antonio Councilman Mario BravoScreenshot from Twitter. On September 15, a councilman criticized another council member and is now suspended indefinitely. San Antonio Council member Mario Bravo of District 1 didn’t agree with Councilwoman Ana Sandoval over a budgetary issue.

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community

Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.

Read full story
187 comments
El Paso, TX

A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City

By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.

Read full story
107 comments
Texas State

What You Need to Know About The Biggest Debate in Texas - Beto O'Rourke vs. Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke debateScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday night, Texas residents will have time to see Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke as the two debate live. This is the only debate scheduled between the two who have campaigned for months for Texas Governor. The election is set for November 8 and the debate should help some undecided voters determine who they want to see as the next Texas governor.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes Them

Chicago has now welcomed 1,452 migrants since they began arriving at the beginning of September. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants out of his state which sees about 1,000 or more migrants each day as they cross the border from Mexico to Texas.

Read full story
31 comments
Killeen, TX

Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support

On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Governor Abbott is Sending Task Force 1 to Florida to Help with Hurricane Ian

Governor Abbott is sending Task Force 1 to Florida as they prepare for Hurricane IanScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday afternoon, he was deploying Texas A and M Task Force 1 to assist residents in Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The deployment is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood

Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.

Read full story
155 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From Texas

Governor Abbott, Mayor Lightfoot migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Chicago announced there were 1,177 migrants that were bussed from Texas. The initial arrival of migrants started on September 1 with the initial busses.

Read full story
96 comments
New York City, NY

New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created

Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.

Read full story
87 comments
Washington, DC

Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for Migrants

Mayor Muriel Bowser and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. The Washington D.C. Council voted unanimously to approve legislation that would help migrants and the community. Last week, the council approved the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy