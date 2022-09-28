Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located.

Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.

O’Rourke’s campaign website said:

“We’ll talk about where we’re coming from, how we can win, and we’ll all leave knowing what work needs to be done to elect Beto as our next governor.”

This past Monday O’Rourke spoke in Killeen about veterans’ care, mental health, and women’s rights. H spoke at VFW 9191.

O’Rourke has some experience talking to Veterans as a U.S. Congressman since he comes from El Paso, another Texas city with an Army base, Fort Bliss. The candidate previously served on the House Committee for Veterans Affairs.

He wants to focus on supporting Texas Veterans if elected as he campaigns against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said :

“My father was a member of this post. So anything to do with veterans is important to me.”

Other attendees included Louie Minor, the Democratic nominee for Bell County Commissioner, the Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats, and the Democratic nominee for State House seat 54, Jonathan Hildner.

Then next Friday, Beto O’Rourke will be in Florence from 1 to 4 pm on October 8.

His campaign website said:

“All you have to do to prepare for the event is download our block walking app, MiniVAN, to your smartphone, make sure your phone is fully charged, and wear comfortable clothes and shoes.”

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is also hoping for O'Rourke to win as he recently campaigned in Austin this past week.

Here is O'Rourke talking about how he is going to win:

Do you think Veterans will support O'Rourke or Governor Abbott?