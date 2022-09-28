Governor Abbott is Sending Task Force 1 to Florida to Help with Hurricane Ian

Governor Abbott is sending Task Force 1 to Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Ian Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday afternoon, he was deploying Texas A and M Task Force 1 to assist residents in Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The deployment is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Task Force 1. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service sponsors the Task Force and is headquartered in College Station.

According to a news release, the Task Force is made up of a 45-person, Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of four boats, and two search dogs.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the coastal cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers according to the National Hurricane Center.

Governor Abbott said:

“Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same.”

“The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.”

In a statement, Governor Abbott who is very familiar with hurricanes said :

A Texas town sent support to Mississippi a few months ago to help with flooding.

Hurricane Ian reached Cuba on Tuesday and left millions without electricity. The storm is expected to reach Category 4 and strengthen by the time it reaches Florida.

Hopefully, the damage will be limited and the Task Force can provide assistance.

Here is a recent update on the status of the hurricane from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis:

