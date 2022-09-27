Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From Texas

Governor Abbott, Mayor Lightfoot migrants Screenshot from Twitter

Chicago announced there were 1,177 migrants that were bussed from Texas. The initial arrival of migrants started on September 1 with the initial busses.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to sanctuary cities. He began bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to cities such as Washington, D.C. in April, and then New York City in August.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said on NBC’s Meet the Press:

'It's pathetic that these governors are taking advantage of these helpless people and making promises to them to get on that bus, and life is just going to be fine."

"And off they go to places far removed from where they're supposed to be appearing under the requirements of our law," Durbin continued. "It's always the kids that end up being the victims."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement:

"We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. We will respond with essential services while these individuals navigate the next steps of their journey and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net."

The City of Chicago released the following statement:

As of today, the City of Chicago, together with the State of Illinois, Cook County Government, and nonprofit partners, has now welcomed 1177 asylum-seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. They include individuals, families, children, and infants seeking refuge. We have a duty to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family - many of whom walked hundreds of miles, navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States.

Upon arrival, individuals and families are provided immediate shelter and support to meet their basic needs. They receive in-depth case management and connections to services from City, County, State, and community-based agencies. Illinois is a welcoming state. We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity. We expect more arrivals to be welcomed and the City will continue to provide daily updates on those arrivals.

Under Chicago's welcoming ordinance, they will not ask migrants about their immigration status, nor release the information to federal authorities. Migrants will not be denied services based on their immigration status.

Governor J.B. Pritzker recently announced a disaster proclamation for the state here.

