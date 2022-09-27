New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created

Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrants Screenshot from Twitter

Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.

She felt that the parking lot is prone to flooding and there is limited public transportation.

With hurricane season coming, this could lead to flooding in the parking lot. Then there are few subways in the area and limited nearby bus stops.

Between Governor Greg Abbott busing migrants to New York from Texas and other migrants that have made their way to New York, Mayor Adams believes the surge could be up to 75,000 migrants.

Some local residents have complained.

“We don’t want this. We come here to enjoy the beach. We bring our families here to have a picnic.”

Another resident said:

“I don’t live far away from here and the value of my house will go down.”

Borough President Vanessa Gibson said in a statement:

“While this is not the ideal location, and we have raised reasonable concerns, my team and I are working with the Adams administration to ensure that any site designated for our borough has wraparound services.”

Gibson is not standing in the way of creating the camp which is believed to house up to 1,000 migrants at a time.

“These services must be provided in a dignified, humane, quality, and safe space that does not do further harm nor add burden to clients and families. Under these emergency circumstances, we will work together with the administration in a balanced and strategic manner to ensure the Bronx is not overburdened.”

“As our city has seen an increase in asylum seekers, it is important for us to share in this emergency crisis and ensure that we are all doing our part to assist. The City of New York is a right-to-shelter city and is legally required to provide temporary housing to those who enter our shelter system.”

Many of the workers building the site were from Washington, D.C. where they are used to setting up huge tents and structures for White House events.

The city recently opened a migrant center to welcome new residents to New York.

Do you think there will be problems with tents and migrants who will use them?