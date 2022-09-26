O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in Texas

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

On Saturday, Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Austin. O’Rourke spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival and paid no attention to the recent poll that showed he was nine points behind Governor Greg Abbott .

O’Rourke focused on key issues at the event highlighting differences between Republicans, Democrats, and independents. He also mentioned the disagreement over abortion.

O’Rourke said:

"Democrats, Republicans, Independents, the difference is no more important. The most important thing of all is that you're a Texan, you're an American, you're a human being. And we have a chance to treat one another that way going forward."

"Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in the Rio Grande Valley or really anywhere in Texas, for that matter, once we got down in the homestretch of the general election. You got to be locking eyeballs with the people that you want to fight for and serve and whose votes that you want to win."

Beto O'Rourke at the Texas Tribune Festival Screenshot from Twitter

O’Rourke added on Saturday:

"It was literally one syllable one word, it was ‘jobs,’ and he kind of offered a false choice: ‘I can either keep you holed up in your house during this pandemic, or I can open up all places of employment and prioritize the economy.' What did we have on our side? Nothing."

"I am making sure that we do not commit the same sin as some Democrats before me have committed, which is to take voters of color, Black voters and Latinos, for granted."

Here is O'Rourke at another event in Austin:

Representative Tony Gonzalez told Fox News on Saturday:

"We're going to be winning races that no one thought we'd win before. And how are we going to do it? By leaning into our conservative values. This is just the start of the future of the Republican Party. I'm excited to be a part of it."

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke on Saturday at the rally here.

Do you think the rally will help voters make a better decision on election day?