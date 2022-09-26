O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online .

The debate will occur at the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The university is just north of the Texas-Mexico border and the city of McAllen and south of San Antonio.

Well, O’Rourke challenged Abbott to other debates, but he declined. Now, O’Rourke is hoping the next events he has scheduled will help him close the gap in this contested race for Texas governor.

O’Rourke accepted debates with The Texas Tribune, the Austin American-Statesman, The Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle, the San Antonio Express-News, and KVUE-TV (an Austin channel). O’Rourke is hitting all of the major cities in Texas. Since O’Rourke is from El Paso and a former council member and U.S. Representative, he didn’t include them on this circuit.

O’Rourke’s spokesperson Chris Evans said in a statement:

“Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism.”

Abbott’s spokesperson, Mark Miner said in a statement:

“In between television appearances in New York and fundraising in Hollywood, we are pleased Beto O’Rourke is taking the time to debate Governor Abbott in the only statewide televised debate.”

The Friday event is an hour long and also broadcasted on Spanish-speaking channels. The moderator is Britt Moreno of KXAN of Austin and includes a panel of journalists with Sally Hernandez of KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT in San Antonio.

Here are some more details on this and other Texas races:

