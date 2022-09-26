Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

Governor Newsom in Texas Screenshot from Twitter

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.

Governor Newsom went on the offensive and criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he flew Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Newsome said:

'It's clear DeSantis broke the law . . .and broke any precedent of decency and honor.'

'DeSantis is rightfully being called out, but not by enough people. And that's what concerns me. The appalling silence within the Republican Party.'

Governor Newsom did praise the Republican party though. He said the Democratic party needed some help.

The Governor said:

'These guys are ruthless on the other side. Where are we? Where are we organizing, bottom up, a compelling alternative narrative? Where are we going on the offense every single day? They're winning right now.'

Then here is what Governor Newsom said about former President Donald Trump:

Governor Newsom declined he was running for President Biden’s job

The governor has spent money on ads in Texas as well as Florida and five other states urging residents to come to California for an abortion. California is one of the abortion-friendly states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade this past summer.

Because of this, there has been speculation that Governor Newsom was making a bid for the 2024 or 2028 election if President Biden decides not to run again. Governor Newsom made it clear he was not running for election.

Of course, many people have later changed their minds. For Governor Newsom, he is still running for reelection in his home state of California.

Newsom said :

“No, not happening.”

“I cannot say it enough. I never trust politicians, so I get why you keep asking.”

The governor was careful talking about President Biden but he said Biden performed “a master class ... on substance and policy.”

As for the ads, Newsom said :

'The reason we´re doing those ads is because . . . the Democratic Party needs to be doing more of it.'

Here’s what others in both parties say about Newsom

Governor Newsom’s attacks against Governor Abbott have hurt the Republican party and also helped the Texas Democratic party.

Political Science professor at Texas State University Kenneth Grasso said some in the Republican party believe Abbott is not conservative enough. And Newsom’s attacks only help Governor Abbott:

“If you stress that they’re right-wingers, you call them extremists, using that kind of language, all you are going to do is enhance their popularity in their own base.”

Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said about Newsom:

“I like this guy. I like the way he’s showing the contrast between what y’all do in California and what the narrow-minded, extremist positions that occur here in the state of Texas.”

So, are you happy or mad at what Governor Newsom said in Austin?