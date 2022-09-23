Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin board Screenshot from Twitter

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

MAGA is a women-led political action committee that started last year as COVID was affecting lives in Texas. This year the focus has been on not electing Governor Abbott to office for the third time.

No Change to Gun Laws

Little has changed legally about the legal age for people to purchase guns and semi-automatic weapons. In Texas, the legal age is 18 years old.

This is one area the committee focuses on along with Democratic challenge Beto O’Rourke who has cited other shootings on school grounds while Abbott has been in office.

Some other shootings include:

3 deaths at West Freeway Church of Christ on December 29, 2019

8 deaths at Midland Odessa shooting on August 31, 2019

23 deaths at Walmart in El Paso on August 3, 2019

10 deaths at Sante Fe High School shooting on May 18, 2018

27 deaths at Sutherland Springs shooting on November 5, 2017

9 deaths at Plano shooting on September 10, 2017

The shooting at Uvalde only added an agenda for MAGA to voice their concern.

Javier Cazeras is a parent of one of the students killed at Robb Elementary School said:

“I come from a small town, and you know, it had issues — bad roads, we were always the last to get anything. I always said when I grow up, I want to change things. Then afterwards, never thought about it.”

Cazeras lost his nine-year-old daughter in the shooting.

“She was the light of our lives. She was full of life, loved to sing, dance. We miss her tons. It’s hard to be here at home without her.”

He said his daughter was fearless and now Cazeras wants to do the same for his daughter. He is now running for a seat on Uvalde County Commissioners Court.

Many Uvalde residents want Governor Abbott to change the legal age to buy guns. Governor Abbott said it was unconstitutional.

“There have been three court rulings since May that have made it clear that it is unconstitutional to ban someone between the ages of 18 and 20 from being able to buy an AR.”

This only angered residents in Uvalde.

After the shooting, Governor Abbott said:

“It could have been worse.”

This only angered local residents even more.

But Governor Abbott has authorized $1,25 million in support for Uvalde residents and law enforcement to help decrease future gun violence.

Do you think the legal age to purchase guns should be changed?