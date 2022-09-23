Chicago, IL

Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have Arrived

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcQ9U_0i7OHNQJ00
Governor Pritzker handling the migrants in ChicagoScreenshot from Twitter

On Thursday night, another group of migrants arrived in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott continues bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities. He has already bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City straining their resources. Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser even declared a state of emergency.

With the latest arrival, 12 buses have been sent to Chicago for Mayor Lori Lightwood to orchestrate their placement.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin criticized Governor Abbott and said:

"The fact that they would turn them loose in the city of Chicago, for example, without any warning whatsoever. Families with small children were literally dumped at the train station in Chicago by the Governor of Texas."

His comments were similar to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker who said Governor Abbott was heartless a few days ago as he declared a state of emergency for Illinois.

Governor Abbott began bussing migrants to Chicago at the beginning of September. He first started bussing migrants to Washington D.C. in April to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with as thousands of migrants cross the Texas-Mexican border.

Over the past week, Florida Governor DeSantis flew Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Governor DeSantis and Abbott are both blaming President Biden for his lack of effort to support the southern states manage the migrants coming from South American countries.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said:

"We are fixing a broken system. It is not like turning the light switch on. It is going to take some time we understand that we have work to do."

The Biden administration has criticized both governors over their actions. Governor DeSantis was recently sued for allegedly tricking the migrants to board the plane to Martha’s Vineyard.

Chicago has asked for support from volunteers to assist the migrants as some need medical attention, clothing, and food assistance.

Do you think President Biden will help cities deal with the migrant crisis?

