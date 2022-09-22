Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans

Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel Show Screenshot from YouTube

Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke recently finished his 49-day Drive For Texas campaigning in cities across the state. Now, O’Rourke is working to spread more of his awareness on where he stands across Texans.

In regards to Governor Abbott busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago causing the city to re-look their own policies and support, this is what O’Rourke said:

"Sending these migrants to D.C., to Chicago, to New York, now to the Vice President's house isn't doing anything for them, not doing anything for us. It's not addressing the underlying challenge that we have in terms of our immigration system. The last time that we re-wrote the immigration laws in this country, Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States of America."

Here is what else Beto O’Rourke said on the Jimmy Kimmel show:

Recent polls n Dallas show O’Rourke was falling further behind Governor Abbott.

What O’Rourke said on the Trevor Noah Show

Beto O'Rourke and Trevor Noah Screenshot from Twitter

O’Rourke also made an appearance on the Trevor Noah show.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said O’Rourke was out of step with the majority of Texans on topics like busing migrants.

Noah said :

“You’re against that, you’ve spoken out against it multiple times, but more than 50% of Texans go. 'Yeah, this is the right move because it sends a message to Washington.’”

O’Rourke said Abbott’s “extremism” reflects “the fact that we have a badly broken democracy.”

He added:

“What if Texas led the way in rewriting our immigration laws to reflect our values, our interests and our needs, and we said, ‘Look, [if] you want to come to this country, you must follow our laws,’ but our laws will follow our values.”

“I want Texas to lead on that.”

You can watch O'Rourke on the The Daily Show here:

Beto O’Rourke is doing his best to close the gap. Hopefully, his Drive for Texas will bring out voters on election day.

