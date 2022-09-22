Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s Vineyard

Governor DeSantis gets sued Screenshot from Twitter

A lawsuit was filed in Boston that stated migrants who recently arrived in Martha’s Vineyard were going to Boston or Washington, D.C. This was false and they were induced with $10 McDonald’s gift certificates.

On September 14, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered a plane to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Some believe deceptive practices were used to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants out.

Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights said:

“No human being should be used as a political pawn.”

The agency is seeking class-action status in the lawsuit filed on behalf of several migrants who were aboard last week's flights.

DeSantis’ communication director Taryn Fenske said in a statement on Tuesday:

“It is opportunistic that activists would use illegal immigrants for political theater.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden was asked about speculation that DeSantis may send migrants to his home state of Delaware. The President said:

“He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.”

President Biden previously called DeSantis's move a political stunt .

Governor DeSantis’ office did not comment on the lawsuit that also named Secretary of Transportation Jared W. Perdue as a defendant.

DeSantis defended his decision to fly the Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He said the decision to fly them was completely voluntary and that they were in awful condition when Florida got involved.

Governor DeSantis said:

"Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn't all fall on a handful of red states."

Martha’s Vineyard has a population of 15,000 and is not considered a sanctuary city. The eight cities in Massachusetts that are sanctuary cities are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Concord, Lawrence, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville.