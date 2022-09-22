Texas Governor Abbott Calls Mexican Cartels Terrorists

DPS joined Governor Abbott as he called Mexican cartels terrorists Screenshot from Twitter

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order calling cartels terrorists. He also added that fentanyl is killing people.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is pain medication for people with cancer according to the DEA.

While in Midland, Governor Abbott was joined by Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, DPS Regional Director West Texas Region Jose Sanchez, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Midland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Benny Matlock, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman, and Midland Memorial Hospital District Police Chief Steve McNeill.

The governor also directed DPS and law enforcement to identify gangs that support Mexican cartels.

Abbott said:

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it. Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

"Texans are victimized by Mexican cartels that produce and import (fentanyl). So, cartels are terrorists. And it's time that we started treating them that way. So today, I have issued this executive order designating cartels as terrorists in Texas."

"I've also directed Texas agencies to alert the public about the fentanyl crisis, including schools and workplaces through mediums like social media and public service announcements to make clear, that truly one pill can kill."

Here is more detail on what Governor Abbott said:

Abbott wrote the President

Governor Abbott wrote President Joe Biden a letter that mentioned Mexican cartels should be considered terrorists.

Nearly 92,000 people died from fentanyl in 2020.

Abbott wrote:

"Fentanyl is a scourge that is killing thousands of Americans. Drug cartels are the major suppliers of this substance. And the problem is a national emergency."

Governor Abbott is urging President Biden to do the same and label drug cartels terrorists.

