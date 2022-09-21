Mayor Adams Blames Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis on the Migrant Crisis

Mayor Adams talking about Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

On Sunday’s State of the Union, New York Mayor Eric Adams shared his thoughts on the crisis of migrants in America. He placed blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis which he feels makes the country look bad.

Adams said:

"We should not be really treating other cities and municipalities in the manner that we're witnessing now."

"We're all supposed to come together and coordinate. Coordination during a crisis is something that we must do together. That's the federal government, that is also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida."

Here is the full interview of Mayor Adams on CNN about Governor Abbott and DeSantis:

Adams added:

"The migrants are human beings and we got to treat them like human beings. They're being used as political pawns to get publicity."

A migrant commits suicide

Then this past Sunday, a migrant in New York committed suicide. On Monday, Mayor Adams said in a statement:

“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”

Adams encouraged asylum seekers to ask for help if they are struggling and needed help.

New York is doing its best to help the migrants under the right to shelter law. Mayor Adams is planning to keep the right to shelter law but he wants to re-look at the current practice since times have changed since the law was first written.

